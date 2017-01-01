Rue From 'Hunger Games' Would Rather You Not Call Her a 'She'

Actress Amandla Stenberg ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Amandla Stenberg won't use exclusively female pronouns when referring to herself.

"I tend to believe that gender as we've set it up in current-day society doesn't actually exist," she told People magazine. "I've said before that I'm comfortable with using the pronouns 'they' or 'them' alongside 'she' and 'her' just because that's a conversation that's important to me."

The actress, popularly known for playing Rue in Hunger Games, came out as bisexual in 2016.

"As someone who identifies as a black, bisexual woman, I've been through it, and it hurts, and it's awkward and it's uncomfortable," she said last year.

Stenberg went to prom with Jaden Smith in 2015. Both decided to wear dresses.

Her newest film, Everything Everything, comes out in May.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.