Demi Lovato on 5 Years Sober: 'I Begged God to Relieve the Obsession'

Star Demi Lovato celebrated five years of sobriety recently and says God is the one who helped her through it.

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession," Lovato posted to Instagram.

"I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power [God], my family, friends and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me," the former Disney channel star wrote.

Lovato started her sober journey in 2012 after a serious alcohol and drug addiction.

"Something I've never talked about before, but with my drug use I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs. I couldn't go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine, and I would bring it on airplanes," Lovato said. "I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I'd sneak to the bathroom and I'd do it."

Lovato checked into rehab in 2010 due to "physical and emotional" issues.

