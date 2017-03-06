This End-Times Show Just Killed Off the Trump Administration

Kristin Wiig in 'The Last Man on Earth' ( YouTube )

End-times comedy The Last Man On Earth just journeyed back to what triggered the apocalypse—a deadly vaccine that killed everyone, including the Trump administration.

In the flashback, Kristin Wiig stars alone in an episode that normally follows fellow Saturday Night alumnus Will Forte. Wiig's role is to explain the virus that seemingly wiped out mankind, including today's government.

"And there's the presidential hearse as they head towards Arlington Cemetery. Michael Richard Pence, 46th President of the United States, dead at the age of 61," the news broadcaster says.

Then, "President Paul Davis Ryan Jr. President Rex Wayne Tillerson. President Steven Turner Mnuchin. President Jeffery Beauregard Sessions. President Betsy DeVos, dead at the age of 61."

But President Donald Trump is eerily absent.

