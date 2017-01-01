'Teen Vogue' Has Already Pushed Abortion to Teens 63 Times in 2017

Supporters of Planned Parenthood rally outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Detroit. ( REUTERS/Rebecca Cook )

Teen magazines targeting young women are no longer about makeup application, fashion tips or crushes. No, now they've found a more lucrative topic: abortion.

Earlier this month, Teen Vogue rightfully came under fire after publishing "What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion." Conservative media and teenagers alike challenged the story that recommended teens give presents to their friends after having an abortion—from signing up as an abortion clinic escort to gifting an "angry uterus" heating pad. But the story is just one of many. In 2017 alone, Teen Vogue has already promoted abortion to teens more than 60 times.

This year, Teen Vogue has already published at least 63 articles promoting abortion (including showing abortion positively or restrictions on abortion negatively). Ironically, most of them appeared under the obsessed outlet's "Wellness" section.

Several stories were connected to President Donald Trump and his new administration, including "Where Trump's Potential Supreme Court Picks Stand on Reproductive Rights" on Jan. 27 and "Why Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General, Is So Dangerous for Women" on Jan. 10.

And many centered on America's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, like "Here's Proof Planned Parenthood Is NOT Backing Down" on Jan. 13 and "Cecile Richards Addresses GOP Defunding Planned Parenthood" on Jan. 5. Other pieces pushed abortion as a side note, like "Over-the-Counter Birth Control May Finally Be Happening" on Jan. 4.

At least six stories have been published this year by Teen Vogue of women talking about their own abortions, including NARAL President Ilyse Hogue:

In contrast, Teen Vogue hasn't published one single story this year of someone writing a personal story on adoption. MRCC also found four stories on abstinence (none in a positive light):

Here are the 63 Teen Vogue stories promoting abortion in 2017:

