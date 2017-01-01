'Teen Vogue' Has Already Pushed Abortion to Teens 63 Times in 2017

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.
Teen magazines targeting young women are no longer about makeup application, fashion tips or crushes. No, now they've found a more lucrative topic: abortion.
Earlier this month, Teen Vogue rightfully came under fire after publishing "What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion." Conservative media and teenagers alike challenged the story that recommended teens give presents to their friends after having an abortion—from signing up as an abortion clinic escort to gifting an "angry uterus" heating pad. But the story is just one of many. In 2017 alone, Teen Vogue has already promoted abortion to teens more than 60 times.
This year, Teen Vogue has already published at least 63 articles promoting abortion (including showing abortion positively or restrictions on abortion negatively). Ironically, most of them appeared under the obsessed outlet's "Wellness" section.
Several stories were connected to President Donald Trump and his new administration, including "Where Trump's Potential Supreme Court Picks Stand on Reproductive Rights" on Jan. 27 and "Why Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General, Is So Dangerous for Women" on Jan. 10.
And many centered on America's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, like "Here's Proof Planned Parenthood Is NOT Backing Down" on Jan. 13 and "Cecile Richards Addresses GOP Defunding Planned Parenthood" on Jan. 5. Other pieces pushed abortion as a side note, like "Over-the-Counter Birth Control May Finally Be Happening" on Jan. 4.
At least six stories have been published this year by Teen Vogue of women talking about their own abortions, including NARAL President Ilyse Hogue:
- Jan. 17: "NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue Shares Her Abortion Story"
- Jan. 18: "What This Reproductive Rights Activist Realized When She Had an Abortion Herself"
- Jan. 19: "What My Abortion Made Me Realize About Reproductive Justice"
- Jan. 20: "Why I Think It's Important to Talk About My Abortion As Much As Possible"
- Jan. 22: "What My Abortion Made Me Realize About Reproductive Rights"
- Feb. 8: "What I Wish I Knew Before Having an Abortion"
In contrast, Teen Vogue hasn't published one single story this year of someone writing a personal story on adoption. MRCC also found four stories on abstinence (none in a positive light):
- Jan. 17: "The Lies You Were Told in Sex Ed"
- Jan. 20: "A Guide to Donald Trump's Faith Leaders"
- Feb. 14: "How to Run for Your Local School Board"
- Feb. 14 (?): "The 15 Worst States for STDs"
Here are the 63 Teen Vogue stories promoting abortion in 2017:
- Jan. 2: "Federal Judge Issues Injunction Blocking Obamacare Protections of Transgender People"
- Jan. 3: "France Banned Anti-Abortion Websites From Spreading False Information"
- Jan. 4: "A Judge Ruled Doctors Can Refuse to See Patients Who Are Transgender or Had an Abortion"
- Jan. 4: "Over-the-Counter Birth Control May Finally Be Happening"
- Jan. 5: "Cecile Richards Addresses GOP Defunding Planned Parenthood in Facebook Live"
- Jan. 5: "Paul Ryan Says He Plans to "Defund" Planned Parenthood"
- Jan. 5: "2 Anti-Abortion Bills Are on the Verge of Being Passed in Kentucky"
- Jan. 6: "Donald Trump's Pick for Health Secretary Is Dangerous for Women and LGBTQ People"
- Jan. 6: "Power & Light Press Tote Bag Raises $20,000 for Planned Parenthood"
- Jan. 10: "Jeff Sessions Undergoes First Day of Senate Confirmation Hearing"
- Jan. 10: "There Has Been a 900% Increase in Women Getting IUDs Since the Election"
- Jan. 10: "Why Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General, Is So Dangerous For Women"
- Jan. 13: "Here's Proof Planned Parenthood Is NOT Backing Down"
- Jan. 17: "How Sexism Affected the Presidential Election"
- Jan. 17: "NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue Shares Her Abortion Story"
- Jan. 17: "The House Just Made a Move That Could Lead to Defunding Planned Parenthood"
- Jan. 17: "The National Abortion Rate Is at Its Lowest Since Roe v. Wade"
- Jan. 18: "Iowa Legislators Are Working on a Bill That Allows Women to Sue Their Abortion Doctors for Mental Distress"
- Jan. 18: "Scary Statistics About Reproductive Freedom in the United States"
- Jan. 18: "Tom Price, Donald Trump's Pick for Secretary of Health, Played Evasive at His Confirmation Hearing"
- Jan. 18: "Trump's Health Secretary Pick Tom Price Wouldn't Commit To Protecting Cheap Birth Control"
- Jan. 18: "What This Reproductive Rights Activist Realized When She Had an Abortion Herself"
- Jan. 19: "Abortion Restrictions Can Be Very Harmful, Research Shows"
- Jan. 19: "What My Abortion Made Me Realize About Reproductive Justice"
- Jan. 20: "This 2014 Donald Trump Tweet Is Going Viral Right Now for a Terrifying Reason"
- Jan. 20: "Why I Think It's Important to Talk About My Abortion As Much As Possible"
- Jan. 21: "See What America Ferrera Said at the Women's March on Washington"
- Jan. 22: "What My Abortion Made Me Realize About Reproductive Rights"
- Jan. 22: "40 Signs From the Women's March on Washington"
- Jan. 23: "Roe v. Wade Lawyer Expresses Concern About Abortion Rights"
- Jan. 23: "Sean Spicer, Trump's Press Secretary, Used His First Press Briefing to Defend President Trump"
- Jan. 23: "'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Cast Reunite at the Women's March"
- Jan. 23: "Trump Signs a Global Anti-Abortion Executive Order"
- Jan. 23: "10 Teen Marchers on What They Want Donald Trump to Know About Women"
- Jan. 24: "Halsey Donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood"
- Jan. 24: "Rowan Blanchard Says Making Abortion Illegal Won't Stop Women from Having Them"
- Jan. 24: "Scarlett Johansson Gave a Powerful Speech About Planned Parenthood at the Women's March"
- Jan. 24: "What Happens If Affordable Birth Control Isn't Available"
- Jan. 25: "Bills to Be Introduced in 18 States Protecting Reproductive Rights"
- Jan. 25: "The House Just Passed a Bill That Could Prohibit Insurance From Covering Abortions"
- Jan. 25: "Trump's Anti-Abortion Order Could Devastate HIV Programs Across the World"
- Jan. 26: "The Netherlands Sets Up an International Abortion Fund for Women's Heath"
- Jan. 26: "Trump May Eliminating Funding for UN Organizations Saving Girls From Female Genital Mutilation"
- Jan. 27: "Kellyanne Conway Opens Up About Understanding Abortion"
- Jan. 27: "Where Trump's Potential Supreme Court Picks Stand on Reproductive Rights"
- Jan. 27: "14 Photos From the Women's March to Remind You NEVER to Forget What We're Fighting For"
- Feb. 1: "Abortion Access Hackathon to Help Find Tech-Based Solutions for Abortion Advocates"
- Feb. 1: "Bumble Raises $50,000 for Planned Parenthood"
- Feb. 1: "Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Donated $1 Million to Planned Parenthood"
- Feb. 1: "I Am a Priest, and This Is Why I'm Pro-Choice"
- Feb. 1: "Policy-Makers Speak Out About Tom Price's Stance on Women's Healthcare"
- Feb. 1: "Where Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Pick for Supreme Court, Stands on Abortion and Gay Marriage"
- Feb. 2: "A Draft of Trump's Religious Freedom Order Was Leaked"
- Feb. 2: "Lauren Jauregui Speaks Out Against Mike Pence and Conversion Therapy"
- Feb. 3: "Arkansas Law Allows Men to Sue Over Abortions"
- Feb. 8: "What I Wish I Knew Before Having an Abortion"
- Feb. 9: "Disney Princess Drawings Show the Effects of Repealing Obamacare"
- Feb. 9: "Jeff Sessions: 10 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Attorney General Pick"
- Feb. 9: "What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion"
- Feb. 11: "New York City 'Stand With Planned Parenthood' Rally Photos"
- Feb. 14: "Oklahoma Lawmaker Calls Women 'Hosts' While Defending His Abortion Bill"
- Feb. 17: "How TV Gets Abortion Wrong"
- Feb. 17: "The House Just Made a Move That Could Lead to Defunding Planned Parenthood"
