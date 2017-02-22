WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Son Sings The Song That Brings Us All Comfort

Carrie Underwood performs at the Grammys. ( REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson )

Crooner Carrie Underwood isn't the only one who sings in her family.

According to a new Instagram video, the country star is raising her son, Isaiah, to sing along with her.

But he's not starting with "Jesus Take the Wheel." Rather, there's something much simpler—and more comforting—in his repertoire: "Jesus Loves Me."

Led by his mom, the toddler sings out the words to the classic that brings us all comfort.

Watch the video and go ahead and sing along with a smile.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

