Riva Tims' Journey to Redemption Is Salve for the Broken-Hearted

Riva Tims at her book signing. ( Pastor Riva Tims/Facebook )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Divorce, infidelity and drug-related death are words no professing Christian wants to say, much less endure—especially when you are first lady of a thriving megachurch in Orlando, Florida. Seven years after the beginning of the public scandal that crescendoed into the death of her ex-husband Zachery Tims in a New York City hotel room, Riva Tims has seen God's grace and invisible hand re-assembling the puzzle pieces of her life, the lives of her four children (including her amazing special needs son, Zachery Jr.) and her now-thriving 1,700-member Majestic Life church, which she founded after her ex-husband's death.

Redemption through humble and persevering faith is the subtle refrain in Riva Tims' anticipated sequel, When It All Comes Together, which reads like a salve for broken and downtrodden women like she was, reminiscent of T.D. Jakes' classic Woman, Thou Art Loosed. It released Feb. 7, 2017, during Black History Month. J. Lee Grady, Contributing Editor, Charisma magazine, writes: "Riva Tims has walked through the valley of pain and lived to tell about it. She has walked through the fire ... but she's not bitter, sarcastic or discouraged. I know her story will restore hope to many who are ready to give up."

In this moving follow-up to her first book, When It All Falls Apart (2011). Tims' powerful new book helps readers positively identify defining moments in their lives—which often surface during difficult circumstances—and see how God is meticulously at work through all they experience.

"When tragedy strikes, we're faced with two decisions. We can either choose life, or we can choose death," says Tims. "Choosing death is easier, but I thank God that I chose to let my situation make me better, not bitter. I thank God that He showed me how to triumph through my valley experience and come out bolder and more determined than ever to walk in my purpose... Just as He was with me in my darkest hour, He is there with you too."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=627758849" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=627758849" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

The coming together of seemingly dreadful puzzle pieces is the common thread Tims weaves into a beautiful tapestry of encouragement. She inspires readers to find hope in the midst of crisis by understanding how God uses our difficulties for our good. Using profound lessons from her personal betrayal and loss, she also offers practical principles for trusting God as He makes all things new.

Take Tims' 21-year-old son, Zachery Jr., who suffers from the paralyzing effects of severe cerebral palsy, leaving him confined to a wheel chair with 60 percent use of one hand and 20 percent of the other. Tims, whom few know holds a bachelor's degree in health science policy from the University of Maryland, admits, "Caring for Zachery is difficult and labor-intensive, especially as a single woman, but my love for him is greater than the hardship his care presents. This puzzle piece has shown me how God can love me with all my imperfections because that is how I love Zachery."

Tims' first book, When It All Falls Apart, disclosed events surrounding the death of Zachery Tims, 42, in his New York City hotel room. National media publicized the events leading up to the passing of the founding pastor of New Destiny Christian Center (NDCC) in Apopka, Florida, including his previous struggles with crime and drugs and a year-long affair with a stripper during his marriage. According to reports released by the New York City chief medical examiner's office, Tims died accidentally from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of cocaine and heroin."

Riva Tims is pastor of Majestic Life Ministries, a thriving nondenominational congregation in Orlando, Florida. She is also currently the host of The Glory of Gospel on WCFB/Star 94.FM in Orlando, and has four children from her long-time marriage to Zachery Tims.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.