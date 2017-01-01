After Telling the 'Story of God,' Morgan Freeman Wants to Take on Satan

Actor Morgan Freeman takes part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. ( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri )

Fresh off his role exploring the Story of God for National Geographic, Morgan Freeman says he wants to play Satan.

"I always want to do something else—always," the lauded actor said. Freeman played God multiple times in movie roles, including Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty.

He told the New York Post the move from God to Satan is logical because "They're both sides of the same coin."

The speech at the Movie Awards for Adults isn't the first time Freeman's made such comments.

Just check out this interview with the Daily Beast in 2014:

Is there a character you're really dying to play?

There is, and has been for maybe six years now. After God, I think I should play Satan. Remember when Al Pacino played Satan in The Devil's Advocate? Like that. I think that God and the devil are one. They're not one in the same, but they're in the same body, and it depends on which one of them surfaces.

So you're saying we all have God and Satan inside us.

Exactly.

Having played God, do you believe in God—or a higher power?

The highest power is the human mind. That's where God came from, and my belief in God is my belief in myself.

