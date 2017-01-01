After Church Members Surround This Celebrity In Prayer, 'God's Grace' Allows the Incredible to Happen

Alexa PenaVega ( REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian )

Actress Alexa PenaVega says she's witnessed a miracle brought forth with the power of prayer.

"I would like to take a moment to talk about God's amazing grace," PenaVega began a recent Instagram post.

The actress then began the most beautiful testimony:

This past week has been a struggle for my family as our beautiful abuelita (grandma) was on life support. It has been a bitter sweet experience. Here is this woman who has had such a full and beautiful life... 93 years old...12 kids... more than 50 grand kids...10 great grand children... just the most incredible little Colombian woman inside and out. This week her lungs collapsed. Her heart started failing. Her stomach stopped working and she fell into a coma. As we all prepared ourselves to say goodbye my family's local church members came to her side and prayed over her for over five hours. When I say the power of prayer can bring forth the most amazing miracles THIS WILL FLOOR YOU. Our abuelita Yeya woke up completely healed. The Dr.'s cannot find anything wrong with her. They can't explain it. They keep running tests to try to make sense of it all. But we know... God's grace is what healed her. It is miracles like this that remind me of how great our God is. Thankful for every extra day we get to live. #miracles#blessings

The Spy Kids alumna met and married her spouse, actor and musician Carlos PenaVega, at a church small group.

The couple has been very open about their faith and even named their child Ocean King PenaVega.

"God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas.' And God saw that it was good," the actress explained in the caption of her son's moniker. "That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'King.' For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning," the couple shared before their son's birth.

