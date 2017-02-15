Pastor: New Boy Doll From American Girl Is a 'Trick' to Emasculate Men

The new doll from American Girl, boy Logan Everett. ( YouTube )

Days after one toy maker announced its doll modeled after a transgender teen, another toy maker announced a new doll, enraging one pastor.

"The devil wants to kill, steal and destroy the minds of our children and grandchildren by perverting, distorting and twisting [the] truth of who God created them to be," The Rev. Keith Ogden of Hill Street Baptist Church in North Carolina said of the American Girl's new doll, a boy named Logan.

Until now, all the American Girl dolls have been just that—girls.

Logan Everett comes from Tenney Grant's story. Grant is a Nashville-based musician who wants to make it in the music business.

According to the American Girl site, the first boy doll doesn't differ that much from the girls: 18" tall, with eyes that open and close. He arrives in a plaid button-down shirt, a T-shirt, jeans, underwear and shoes.

But Ogden is livid over the addition.

"This is nothing more than a trick of the enemy to emasculate little boys and confuse their role to become men," he said. "It's not natural for a boy to act like a girl. It's not natural for a girl to want to be a boy. ...You've got the government and people who placate this mess instead of telling little boys they can't change their biology."

