Chris Pratt Reveals the Bible Verse That Strengthens Him in Times of Struggle

Actor Chris Pratt ( REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni )

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Star-Lord takes the real-life Lord of all with him wherever he goes.

For those of you who don't speak geek, Chris Pratt has a "dump tray" with the face of Jesus on it, surrounded by the wisdom of Philippians 4:13.

Pratt shared the story behind the wood-burned tray on his Instagram this week.

"So my brother, @cullypratt makes these awesome pocket dump trays. We all need a place to throw our wallets, keys, cell-phones, lighters, pistols or whatever else we keep in your pocket so you know exactly where it is the next day. Well he wanted to make me one and asked me what I wanted on it. I went for the usual Chris answer, American bald eagle smoking a cigar, holding a machine gun and an American flag whirling all bad (expletive) in the wind maybe with some nunchucks or something," Pratt begins.

But this plan didn't sit right with the actor. When he travels, he says, he's homesick and in need of strength.

That's where the Bible comes into play.

"So I thought about this great Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, which I've relied on for strength from time to time. And he knocks this thing out in like a day! Reclaimed wood and a wood-burner. All by hand. He does all kinds of awesome art stuff, and I'm proud of him. He's so awesome and you should follow him. He's a unique individual and my best friend," Pratt says.

