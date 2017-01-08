Demonic Witchcraft Ritual Ruins New Wizard of Oz Reboot 'Emerald City'

A scene from 'Emerald City.' ( YouTube )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

NBC's new fantasy drama Emerald City is a reboot of the classic The Wizard of Oz. Unlike the wonderful world of Oz we all remember, this series takes a much darker approach as it features an over-the-top demonic ritual.

The first two episodes, "The Beast Forever; Prison of the Abject" aired on Friday with a more modern approach to the timeless tale of Dorothy in Oz. Our new Dorothy (Adria Arjona) lands in Oz via police car only to find it a cold, dark and dismal land.

Dorothy kills (or rather tricks into suicide via handgun) the Witch of the East (Florence Kasumba), causing her sisters, Glinda, the Witch of the North (Joely Richardson), and the Witch of the West (Ana Ularu), to perform a ritual so they may obtain her spells. The citizens of Emerald City are invited by the Wizard (Vincent D'Onofrio) to watch.

The scene is bizarre and begins to have the feel of a horror movie. Definitely not suitable for children or anyone who is disturbed by the occult.

It's sad they made this show so distant from the original movie. By adding in such senseless evil, it loses the appeal it had to the masses. Only time will tell if this show can live up to its predecessor.

This article originally appeared on Newsbusters.org.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.