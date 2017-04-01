After Speaking Out Against Homosexuality, Gospel Singer Kicked Off 'Ellen' Show

Kim Burrell ( Facebook )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Ellen DeGeneres says gospel singer Kim Burrell is not going to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as scheduled.

"For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show," tweeted Ellen, one of the most prominent lesbians in Hollywood.

The talk show host issued that statement after Burrell refused to apologize for her sermon on homosexuality.

The gospel singer was scheduled to perform a song for the film Hidden Figures alongside Pharrell Williams on the show this Thursday.

A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

In her message, Burrell said, "The perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women."

It wasn't clear when Burrell gave the sermon, but in a Facebook Live video on Friday, Burrell referred to unspecified "enemies" for spreading only a portion of her speech.

She said she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians. "I love you, and God loves you," she said. "But God hates the sin."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has issued no further statement.

Reprinted with permission from CBN.com. Copyright The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., All rights reserved.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.