YEAR IN REVIEW: WATCH: This Ex-Witch Explains the Benefits of Speaking in Tongues

This article was published May 11th.

Beth, of the blog The Other Side of Darkness, was a practicing witch until the cross transformed her life.

Now, the Spirit-filled believer is out to share the good news of how others can connect to God through the gifts of the Spirit, particularly praying in tongues as described in 1 Corinthians 14.

"Speaking in tongues can scare people," Beth says in a recent video. "I mean, we don't understand what is being said. God understands, and angels and demons understand."

While our minds can't comprehend, our spirits can. And though the gift can be a bit confusing, it has several benefits for both the speaker and those around them.

Watch the video to see what they are!

