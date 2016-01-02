YEAR IN REVIEW: Stunning Evidence Shows the Science Behind Speaking in Tongues

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

This article was published January 8th.

If you've ever been swept up in the Holy Spirit and felt unfamiliar words leave your mouth, you know you are not in full control of what you're praying.

Science now backs this lack of control over your tongue, essentially proving the Holy Spirit actively moves your speech pattern when speaking in tongues.

In a study conducted by University of Pennsylvania researchers, scientists tracked the blood flow through the brain as women spoke in tongues and sang gospel songs.

By comparing the patterns created by these two emotional, devotional activities, the researchers could pinpoint blood-flow peaks and valleys unique to speaking in tongues, The New York Times reports.

What does all this mean? Watch the video to see!

