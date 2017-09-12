Kathie Lee Gifford on Her Mother's Death: 'I Believe She Saw Jesus'

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford at the CMT Country Music Awards. ( REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam )

Kathie Lee Gifford is mourning the loss of her mother, who passed away Tuesday in her sleep.

"I believe she saw Jesus, and Jesus took her breath away," Gifford shared on Hoda and Kathie Lee this morning.



My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) September 12, 2017

Joan Epstein, lovingly referred to as "Joannie," died Sept. 12 at age 87.

"There's no fear," Gifford shared with her cohost. "She had the strongest faith of anybody I've ever known."

Gifford, who is incredibly vocal about her Christian faith, says she's finding comfort in the Father right now.

"I suggest you take hold of God's hand because He's really good at caring for us ... and perfect love casts out all fear," Gifford says.

The popular television host also retweeted several faith-filled encouraging tweets.

Whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. Sending love & prays to you & your family. — Rainy Farrell (@RainyFarrell) Sept.13, 2017

May God bring you comfort, Kathie. I'm so sorry that you had to let her go but such comfort in knowing she will spend her eternity in glory — Paula Hensley (@bluecatzfan) Sept.13, 2017

No one will ever love you as your mother did. I am so sorry. You and your family are in my fervent prayers. I hope you feel them. ❤ — Terry (@TerryLisaJam) Sept. 13, 2017

LORD, You keep track of all my sorrows. You have collected all my tears in Your bottle. You have recorded each one in Your book. Psalm 56:8 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) Sept. 13, 2017

The Bible says, "And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not." (Galatians 6:9) — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) Sept.13, 2017

Gifford lost her husband, Frank, just over two years ago on Aug. 15, 2015, and clung to her faith during that loss as well.

