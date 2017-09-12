button
Kathie Lee Gifford on Her Mother's Death: 'I Believe She Saw Jesus'

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford at the CMT Country Music Awards.
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford at the CMT Country Music Awards. (REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam)

Kathie Lee Gifford is mourning the loss of her mother, who passed away Tuesday in her sleep.

"I believe she saw Jesus, and Jesus took her breath away," Gifford shared on Hoda and Kathie Lee this morning.

Joan Epstein, lovingly referred to as "Joannie," died Sept. 12 at age 87.

"There's no fear," Gifford shared with her cohost. "She had the strongest faith of anybody I've ever known."

Gifford, who is incredibly vocal about her Christian faith, says she's finding comfort in the Father right now.

"I suggest you take hold of God's hand because He's really good at caring for us ... and perfect love casts out all fear," Gifford says.

The popular television host also retweeted several faith-filled encouraging tweets.

 

Gifford lost her husband, Frank, just over two years ago on Aug. 15, 2015, and clung to her faith during that loss as well.

