Jonathan Cahn Reveals in His New Book That an Ancient Blueprint Pointed to the Exact Date of 9/11

Sixteen years ago today, the landscape of America was changed forever—both literally and figuratively—as two towers fell, a bastion of security was shaken, men became heroes in a Pennsylvania field and nearly 3,000 lives were lost.

But long before 9/11 was burned into the world's consciousness, a blueprint from ancient times foretold the calamity—down to the exact day it would take place.

This stunning revelation is brought to light in the new book by New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Cahn. In his newest work, The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times, (www.TheParadigmMystery.com), set to be released next week, Cahn says that had anyone known and understood this paradigm, the world could have marked the date on the calendar years before the tragedy took place.

"The events of 9/11 took the world by surprise; it even caught the American intelligence and defense establishments unaware," Cahn says. "But a blueprint dating back almost 3,000 years foretold the calamity, giving the year, the month, the day—even the hour it would all begin and end."

The shocking revelation is one of the many that are opened up in The Paradigm. The book promises to shake Washington, cause much controversy and stun others with its discoveries.

The Paradigm, out next Tuesday, Sept. 19, reveals a newly uncovered master blueprint and ancient template that foretells many events of modern history. The Paradigm also removes the veil behind the leaders, governments, events and scandals of modern times. Its disclosures are so detailed and its revelations so precise that it even speaks of events before they happen.

Cahn, who caused a stir throughout America and the globe with the release of his instant New York Times best-seller The Harbinger, which sold over 2 million copies, followed that earth-shattering work with The Mystery of the Shemitah and The Book of Mysteries, also New York Times best-sellers. In fact, the mysteries of the immensely popular The Harbinger continue and are intertwined with the mysteries of The Paradigm.

The Paradigm is published by FrontLine, an imprint of Charisma House.

