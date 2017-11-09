How Does a True Leader Act in the Face of National Tragedy?

President Trump delivers a speech. ( REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

Nearly 16 years ago, the nation was shaken to its core by the events of 9/11. Americans perhaps never looked at the world the same again and relied on the country's leaders for strength, wisdom and guidance.

How would today's president handle a similar national tragedy? Stephen E. Strang's soon-to-be-released book, God and Donald Trump, provides a glimpse into the Donald Trump presidency that will surprise readers and show the world Trump's strong decision-making skills and decisive nature.

In fact, Trump's stance on ending once and for all "radical Islamic terrorism"—a phrase some of his political peers wouldn't even utter—was a campaign promise that resonated with voters.

"Many of the faithful had for a very long time been yearning to hear what Donald Trump said on the campaign trail," Strang writes. "He vowed his administration would stop the genocide of Christians in the Middle East, where 'ISIS is hunting down and exterminating' believers. And he said his administration would use all the resources at its disposal, including military forces, cyber warfare, financial pressure and other assets, to create safe zones and destroy 'radical Islamic terrorism.' Those were words former President Barack Obama had never spoken and words his opponent, Hillary Clinton, refused to use. By acknowledging this terrible threat across the world, Donald Trump showed more force than most leaders before him, by simply stating the truth of the immense problem that has been a scar on America since Sept. 11, 2001—and before."

In God and Donald Trump, Strang reveals the strategies, behind-the-scenes activity and profound voices that helped shape the dramatic events of the election and presidency thus far, as well as shares background into Trump's life that helps give insight to the man—and president—he is today. Set for release on Nov. 7, almost a year to the day from the presidential election—God and Donald Trump also takes an incisive look at the factors that drove the largest number of conservative and evangelical voters ever recorded to the polls.

A new website and video for God and Donald Trump has been unveiled at www.GodandDonaldTrump.com; view the video here. Visitors to the site can also download a free chapter and preorder the book.

With a foreword from presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, many are giving early praise for God and Donald Trump, including James Robison, founder and president of The Stream and Life Outreach International, who remarked: "After Donald Trump stunned the nation by becoming the Republican nominee in the 2016 presidential election, his victory over Hillary Clinton took the world by storm. Steve Strang, an acclaimed journalist and Christian publishing veteran, takes a closer look at how and why this happened. In more than 50 years of ministry, I have observed how people of faith can change elections. Our votes matter. But more importantly now, our prayers matter. Mr. Trump heard the voice of Christians during the campaign. Now President Trump must hear the voice of wisdom during these turbulent times. Church leaders and all believers must speak the truth in love while fervently praying for those in authority."

Stephen E. Strang is an award-winning journalist and successful businessman who began his career as a newspaper reporter at the Orlando Sentinel before founding a Christian publishing house and media company while interviewing and writing about nearly every Christian leader in the country over the past four decades.

God and Donald Trump is published by Frontline, an imprint of Charisma House, which has published books that challenge, encourage, teach and equip Christians, including 13 New York Times best-sellers.

