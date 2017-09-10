This Group Far Outgives Government in Disaster Relief

Summerland Key restaurant Mango Mama's shows much destruction after Hurricane Irma made landfall only a few miles away in Key West, Florida, Sept. 13, 2017. ( Zachary Fagenson / Reuters )

Christian nonprofits shone brightest in disaster relief for victims affected by both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, far outpacing government assistance.

When disaster strikes our nation, it's the faith-based organizations that gave billions of dollars of aid the fastest, as well as manpower on the ground.

While FEMA has a presence—it's Christians who've taken charge.

"We're there and we're going to be there until the need is gone," Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, told the "Todd Starnes Show" Tuesday.

According to the Daily Caller, "faith-based relief groups are responsible for providing nearly 80 percent of the aid delivered thus far to communities with homes devastated by the recent hurricanes."

The article cited USA Today, which ran a headline: "Faith groups provide the bulk of disaster recovery, in coordination with FEMA."

From Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to non-denominational Christian groups to the Methodists to the Seventh Day Adventists, each faith-based organization specializes in different areas and has processes in place that no government agency can drop in and set up on a whim.

If we want a full recovery, it's not going to come from the bureaucratic mammoth that is big government, but rather, God and His church, because unlike the federal government, this is the charge for each Christian:

"Greater love has no man than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends" (John 15:13)

