Target Desperately Trying to Woo Back Christian Buyers

It was a blog post in April 2016 that began a huge controversy for Target, when the retailer announced gender did not matter when it came to shoppers using its restrooms and fitting rooms.

Another blog post this past Friday is creating headlines again, but this time about prices. Target promised to lower prices on thousands of items, and in the wake of the news, shares are dipping, according to CNBC.

Since Target's initial, controversial announcement about its bathroom policy, the American Family Association (AFA, afa.net) has been educating Americans about its 1.5 million-signature-strong and highly successful #BoycottTarget initiative. Now that fall is in full swing, AFA continues to remind shoppers not to spend their money at Target—neither in-store nor online—as a way to voice their displeasure over the store's dangerous and misguided restroom and fitting room policy.

"Target's latest announcement about dropping prices seems like a desperate attempt to bring shoppers back to its stores after a dismal year," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "Rather than worrying about prices, revenues and the bottom line, Target should flip its priorities and put the safety of women and children at the top of the list again. Still, nearly a year and a half after the announcement of its dangerous and misguided restroom and fitting room policy, Target continues to open the door for sexual predators and voyeurs who want to take advantage of the policy for their own evil intentions—many frightening incidents have shown they have."

According CNBC's report, Target shares dropped after the retailer promised to lower prices on thousands of goods, including merchandise like cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. CNBC added that Target shares were trading around 3 percent lower on Friday afternoon after the announcement.

To continue strong in the #BoycottTarget efforts, AFA is urging several action steps for those who want to hold Target accountable for its irresponsible missteps when it comes to the safety of women and children:

Spread the word among family and friends to let them know about #BoycottTarget.

Forward the boycott to others who may have not yet signed.

Call Target headquarters at 612-304-6073 and personally let them know you are boycotting their stores.

Utilize social media: Make a comment on Target's Facebook page or share this tweet on Twitter: Hey @Target, men don't belong in women's restrooms and changing areas. #BoycottTarget www.afa.net/target. And use #BoycottTarget.

