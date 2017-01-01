Beneath the Laughter, Chonda Pierce Reveals Her Heartbreaking Battle With Depression

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

When Chonda Pierce was first diagnosed with clinical depression, she was in denial. She said, "Nobody wants to buy tickets and see you cry for two and a half hours." But God rescued her from her pain. Find out how.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction