James Dobson Calls on Christians to Support Those Facing Fury of Hurricanes Irma and Jose

A home damaged by a tree is seen after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Tampa, Florida. ( REUTERS/Chris Wattie )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

In light of the widespread devastation inflicted on the Caribbean by Hurricane Irma, and as this massive storm moves north, I urgently call upon Christians everywhere to join us and commit to continuous prayer this weekend and provide faithful support to those impacted.

"As Hurricane Irma has devastated the Caribbean and now takes aim at the United States, I urgently call upon Christians everywhere to pray and lend support wherever possible for those impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Jose. It has never been more true that 'The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much' (James 5:16).

"If you are hurting, I want you to know that we are standing in prayer with you," Dobson says. "Whether you're living in an island nation, worried about what Hurricane Jose holds in store, or you're a resident of Florida or the Southeast bracing for Hurricane Irma, you are in our hearts and in our prayers."

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction