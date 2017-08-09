It's Not Just Mexico—Earthquake Rumbles Japan

( Angelo_Giordano/Pixabay/Public Domain )

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit northern Japan on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the 10:26 p.m. (1326 GMT) earthquake was in Akita Prefecture.

"This earthquake poses no tsunami risk," the agency said on its website.

There were no immediate reports of damage, said public broadcaster NHK.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

