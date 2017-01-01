Why You May Not Want to Buy Your Christmas Gifts From Old Navy, Academy or Barnes and Noble

As a feature of the annual Friend or Foe Christmas Campaign, Liberty Counsel has provided a Naughty and Nice List, cataloging which stores are censoring Christmas and which are publicly celebrating it. ( tookapic/Pixabay/Public Domain )

As a feature of the annual Friend or Foe Christmas Campaign, Liberty Counsel has provided a Naughty and Nice List, cataloging which stores are censoring Christmas and which are publicly celebrating it.

The Friend or Foe Christmas Campaign educates, and if necessary litigates, to make sure that Christmas and Christian themes are not censored. Liberty Counsel pledges to be a "friend" to those celebrating Christmas and a "foe" to those who try to censor it.

Belk, JCPenney, Walmart, Staples and Kohl's are examples of stores on the "Nice List" for acknowledging Christmas and offering Christmas gifting options. Old Navy, Gap, TJ Maxx and RadioShack are on the "Naughty List" for censoring Christmas and offering nothing more than generic "holiday" decorations and gifts.

You can download or print the entire list here. Liberty Counsel encourages you to incorporate the information on this list into your Christmas shopping plans.

For the last 14 years, Liberty Counsel has been tracking retailers and how they are increasingly acknowledging Christmas again. Years ago, Walmart had banned its employees from even responding with the phrase "Merry Christmas." Now the company has moved to the "Nice List," completely embracing the Christmas season. Fortunately, many other companies have followed suit.

"We are encouraged to see a surge of retail stores embracing the Christmas season," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "We are now seeing a return to honesty in advertising. If stores are trying to sell items for this special season, then they should call it Christmas. As our 'Nice List' continues to expand, we are happy to report that retailers are recognizing that it is about the birth of Jesus, not a 'winter holiday.'"

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.

