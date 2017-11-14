Atheists Unwittingly Spark Spiritual Revival in High School

Students pray at a Georgia high school. ( WAGA-TV )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A football coach from Georgia's East Coweta High School who was recently banned from praying with players has revealed that an atheist group's quest to remove him from invocations has actually sparked an incredible reaction from players and students, alike.

"Our students have done a great job, and our students took it upon themselves to organize a prayer with our students in the stands before the game," John Small told The Christian Post. "Instead of it being 100 players praying, it turned into 400 students praying. That's their right, and we are going to support them in that."

The coach went as far as to say that the ban preventing him from leading prayer has "really turned into a positive" and that the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the atheist group that sparked the entire battle, has actually activated something much more powerful.

Click here to read the rest of this story from our content partners at Faithwire.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction