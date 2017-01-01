While Praying for a Marriage Miracle, Lysa TerKeurst Makes Major Announcement

Lysa TerKeurst after her surgery. ( Lysa TerKeurst/Instagram )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Proverbs 31 Ministries Founder Lysa TerKeurst underwent a double mastectomy after a breast-cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram post Monday morning, she wrote:

Your prayers and kindness have meant so much to me.

. The double mastectomy surgery went really well and I'm feeling good.

. Thank you, Dr. Menendez, Dr. Harper and all of the amazing nurses and staff at Presbyterian Main.

.

I'm already at home! Now, we are praying that everything comes back from pathology with clear margins so no more treatment will be necessary.

. Love you all! Related Articles Lysa TerKeurst: 'Long Story Short, I Have Breast Cancer'

Proverbs 31's Lysa TerKeurst Ends Her Marriage After 25 Years And if you or a loved one is fighting cancer, let me know in the comments below. It would be my joy to pray for you.❤️

TerKeurst shared about her breast cancer in a video posted to her Facebook page in October.

"Long story short, I have breast cancer," TerKeurst shares in a video posted on her professional page. "I really am fine, but I think because I've been through so much in the past couple of years with my other surgery and my different dynamics going on with my family, I just kinda dreaded telling you."

The prominent women's speaker, minister and author announced earlier this year that her husband had been unfaithful to her, and she was not sure of the future of their marriage. She says she and her husband Art are working toward healing.

"Not one prayer you've whispered on behalf of my family has been wasted. God is moving, and we are so thankful. Art and I are both praying for a miracle and walking the road to healing," she wrote in a blog. "We are clinging to the promises of God on this journey full of twists and turns, ups and downs. There is often a process God will take people through to prepare us for the Promise."

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction