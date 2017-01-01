Shots Fired in Washington High School

( diegoparra/Pixabay/Public Domain )

Police and fire crews responded to a high school near Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday after shots were fired, a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman declined to say if there were any injuries in the shooting at Freeman High School or if a suspect was in custody. Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

