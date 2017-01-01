Florida Megachurch Relief Team Returns From Houston Only to Face Disaster at Home

A woman evaluates her damaged home after Irma tore through. ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Volunteers from the Disaster Response Team at Northland Church only recently returned from Houston, where they assisted with cleanup and cooking meals following Hurricane Harvey. Now the team is ready to lend a helping hand at home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and they need your help.

Northland's Disaster Response Team was initiated after Hurricane Charlie, Jean and Frances, and was first mobilized in 2004, when some of the deadliest tornadoes in Florida's history swept through the state. The team is made up of volunteers from the congregation and throughout the community.

Working closely with local government officials, Northland (530 Dog Track Road, in Longwood) began to serve as a community hub, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Northland's parking lot will serve as a staging ground for power trucks and other equipment.

The church has established a call center for those needing help, which opens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.: 407-949-4005; please complete request form online.

Volunteers are needed; please register online.

Donations are also needed, including: cleaning supplies, small tools, tarps, rakes, brooms, shovels, mops, rags, five-gallon buckets, large heavy-duty garbage bags, work gloves, boots, masks, rags, water, diapers, baby items, paper towels, toilet paper, toiletries, canned ready-to-eat food, snacks, bug spray and pet food. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.

Monetary donations can also be made to Northland's Disaster Response Fund by texting "$Amount Northland Disaster" to 45777 or by giving online.

"This work could not happen without our incredible volunteers and supporters," notes Marc McMurrin, director of operations for Northland.

For updates, please follow @NorthlandChurch across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We will also continue to update this page.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction