Ousted Fox Host Asks For Prayers After Teen Son Found Dead

Eric and Eric Bolling.
Eric Bolling, left, with his son, Eric. (New York Daily News/YouTube)

Eric Bolling asked for prayers following the death of his teenage son Friday night.

 

The elder Bolling left Fox the same day his son was found dead due to allegedly sending nude photos of himself to female colleagues, according to MSN.

Bolling vehemently denies the allegations.

 

Bolling's show, The Specialists, has been cancelled.

"Fox News Channel is canceling 'The Specialists,' and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably," the network said in a statement." We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck." 

