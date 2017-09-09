Ousted Fox Host Asks For Prayers After Teen Son Found Dead

Eric Bolling, left, with his son, Eric. ( New York Daily News/YouTube )

Eric Bolling asked for prayers following the death of his teenage son Friday night.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

The elder Bolling left Fox the same day his son was found dead due to allegedly sending nude photos of himself to female colleagues, according to MSN.

Bolling vehemently denies the allegations.

Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you



I look forward to clearing my name asap — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 7, 2017

I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks! THANK YOU FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 9, 2017

Bolling's show, The Specialists, has been cancelled.

"Fox News Channel is canceling 'The Specialists,' and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably," the network said in a statement." We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck."

