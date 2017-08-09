David Wilkerson's Cousin Offers Hopeful Message to Church as Hurricane Irma Nears

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., cousin of evangelist David Wilkerson, may have cancelled church this Sunday, but he still has a message for his community. Just a day before Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the United States, the VOUS Church pastor gave an impassioned message of hope for his city. In the video, he says, "Wherever there's going to be needs, VOUS Church is going to be there, helping to lead the charge and helping to serve our city."

