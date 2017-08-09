Spirit-Filled Students Perform Incredible A Cappella Cover of 'No Longer Slaves'

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

You've heard "No Longer Slaves" before—but never like this. Voices of Lee performs the worship hit a cappella, and it will blow you away. Check out how these students are glorifying God with their voices.

