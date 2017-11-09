Greg Laurie Invokes Powerful Prayer Over America

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

On Sunday night of the SoCal Harvest, I had the opportunity to pray for America with thousands in Angel Stadium and around the world. Then Brennley Brown sang "God Bless America." It was a moving moment. Here's a clip of it.

Greg Laurie ( @greglaurie ) is the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, an author of more than 70 books, and an evangelist leading Harvest America, a live nationwide event streamed to thousands of host locations. Read more at Harvest.org

