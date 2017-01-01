With Memories of Last November, 'The Paradigm' Author Jonathan Cahn Says Many Still Don't Understand the 2016 Election

U.S. President Donald Trump ( REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

State and local elections recently made news with some surprises, but the 2016 presidential election is still making headlines—one year later.

And New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Cahn says there is an important lesson to be learned from last November, incorporating biblical history as a prophetic reference. In his new book, The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times, TheParadigmMystery.com. Cahn makes shocking connections to an ancient Middle Eastern paradigm from nearly 3,000 years ago to today's political and cultural headlines.

In The Paradigm, he also reveals something that not many conservative Christians understand—a political problem cannot solve a spiritual problem.

For instance, in the chapter titled "The Holy Man," Cahn writes about the biblical leader Jehu, whom others hoped would be an instrument for national redemption. In a time when the nation seemed to be sealed in its spiritual descent, Jehu was approached in the same way that evangelical leaders approached Donald Trump. Jehonadab, a leader of those who would today be called conservatives, sought to determine if Jehu was truly committed to the ways of God.

"Jehonadab was deeply grieved by the idolatry and immorality that surrounded him, the cult of Baal, and the overall spiritual and moral decay of the culture in which he lived," Cahn says. "As a man of God living in the midst of apostasy, he would have been praying for his nation's revival. He would have hoped that in Jehu was a chance to stop or slow Israel's spiritual descent and perhaps even help turn the nation back to God."

Similarly, conservative evangelicals looked to Trump to lead America back to its Christian values. A month prior to his nomination as the Republican candidate, Trump made a speech to a meeting of conservative Christian leaders that made headlines, with Trump vowing that he was "on their side."

"The former first lady represented the furthering of America's moral descent and the consigning of the nation to perpetuate apostasy," Cahn continues. "The 2016 election was a replay of the ancient choice that confronted the believers of Jehu's days. American evangelical Christians had to choose between a man of questionable ways and a certain course of moral apostasy. In the ancient case, the results were mixed.

"The Scriptures contain a rebuke," he adds. "But Jehu was not careful to walk in the law of the Lord God of Israel with all his heart. He did not turn aside from the sins of Jeroboam, who caused Israel to sin" (2 Kings 10:31). Although Trump could rise above Jehu's example, it is possible that he could do worse than Jehu. So, The Paradigm poses the question: What does this mean for America?"

It will not simply take an election, a man, a party or a political agenda to turn a nation away from sin, but rather, the only way America can be great again is for America to return to the God who made America great in the first place, Cahn says.

"The answer is in repentance, return and revival."

The Paradigm, out in September and debuting in the top five of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal book charts, reveals a newly uncovered master blueprint and ancient template that foretells many events of modern history. The Paradigm also removes the veil behind the leaders, governments, events and scandals of modern times. Its disclosures are so detailed and its revelations so precise that it even speaks of events before they happen.

Cahn, who caused a stir throughout America and the globe with the release of his instant New York Times best-seller The Harbinger, which sold over 2 million copies, followed that earth-shattering work with The Mystery of the Shemitah and The Book of Mysteries, also New York Times best-sellers. In fact, the mysteries of the immensely popular The Harbinger continue and are intertwined with the mysteries of The Paradigm.

The Paradigm is published by Frontline, an imprint of Charisma House.

