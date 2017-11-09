Roy Moore Responds to Accusations of a Sexual Encounter With a 14-Year-Old

Roy Moore, center ( REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo )

Roy Moore has been accused of a sexual encounter with a girl who was 14 years old at the time.

The staunch conservative Christian and Republican candidate for the Alabama Senate vehemently denies the allegations, which were reported by The Washington Post today.

"Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last-ditch Hail Mary," Moore campaign chair Bill Armistead says.

The statement continues:

The Washington Post has already endorsed the Judge's opponent, and for months, they have engaged in a systematic campaign to distort the truth about the Judge's record and career and derail his campaign. In fact, just two days ago, the Foundation for Moral Law sent a retraction demand to the Post for the false stories they wrote about the Judge's work and compensation. But apparently, there is no end to what the Post will allege. The Judge has been married to Kayla for nearly 33 years, has 4 children and 5 grandchildren. He has been a candidate in four hotly contested statewide political contests, twice as a gubernatorial candidate and twice as a candidate for chief justice. He has been a three-time candidate for local office, and he has been a national figure in two ground-breaking, judicial fights over religious liberty and traditional marriage. After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now. Judge Roy Moore is winning with a double-digit lead. So it is no surprise, with just over four weeks remaining, in a race for the U.S. Senate with national implications, that the Democratic Party and the country's most liberal newspaper would come up with a fabrication of this kind. Related Articles What the Roy Moore Victory Means

Is Roy Moore Headed to Washington? This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.

Before running for Senate, Moore was the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and made multiple Bible-based decisions regarding abortion and gay marriage. He was a district attorney at the time of the alleged encounter.

The Post reports Moore had a "sexual encounter" with then-14-year-old Leigh Corfman in 1979. Moore was in his 30s at the time. She says the two did not have intercourse but claims he touched her inappropriately. Three other women told the Post Moore pursued them during his 30s, as well.

"I have prayed over this," Corfman says of coming forward. "All I know is that I can't sit back and let this continue, let him continue without the mask being removed."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says if the allegations are true, he believes Moore should remove himself from the race.

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

