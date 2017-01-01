Addressing Challenges in the Modern-Day Prophetic Movement

Bishop Bill Hamon in his office. ( Taylor Berglund )

"This is a first of its kind." That's how bishop Bill Hamon described this week of prophetic gatherings in Dallas.

This is my first year as part of the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders, led by Cindy Jacobs. It's an especially significant moment to join the group.

Hamon told me this week, which includes The Global Prophetic Summit, is important for the same reason Christian International's first conference of prophets in 1987 was important.

"It was the first conference in the history of the church conducted for the purpose of recognizing and promoting the restoration of the fivefold ministry of prophets back into the church," he says. "It was a demonstration that God's prophets are alive and active in the 20th century church. It was the year we did intercession for birthing of the prophetic movement. The following year, at our October Conference, the prophetic movement was officially birthed."

As Hamon sees it, this international gathering of the prophets in Dallas will bring international recognition of God's 21st century prophets, combined revelation and witness of God's timing and purpose about to take place in the church on planet earth.

We all know there are challenges in today's prophetic movement. Hamon told me he sees the challenge is raising up prophets who have their 10 Ms—manhood, ministry, message, maturity, marriage, methods, manners, money, morality and motives—in order and have more specific and accurate words for the church and nations and God's timing for His purposes to be fulfilled.

Many are asking the question: How do we overcome the challenges we see in the prophetic movement. Hamon has some wisdom:

"Have more communication between prophets and church with each other before putting out a word that has national or world events. It's not enough to get a word; we need counsel and wisdom for presentation and some idea of the timing. We have seen words of world events or catastrophes to happen," Hamon says.

"In my 64 years [of ministry], I have heard many such prophecies but few have come to pass at that time. Like in the Old Testament, many prophecies took centuries before fulfillment. Such as Messianic prophecies and judgments to nations. Younger-arising prophets need to be trained and mentored like Elisha was by Elijah."

Jennifer LeClaire is senior leader of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, founder of the Ignite Network and founder of the Awakening Blaze prayer movement. She is author of over 25 books. Find her online at jenniferleclaire.org or email her at info@jenniferleclaire.org.

