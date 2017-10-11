Could This Global Prophets Meeting Fuel a Second Prophetic Wave?

Is the second prophetic wave on its way? ( Wikimedia Commons )

When Bishop Bill Hamon prophesies—people listen.

The man whom many consider to be father in the prophetic in our generation is speaking out about a gathering of prophets—one I believe could help shift the prophetic as part of a second wave of the movement that's being established even now.

"This is a first of its kind," Hamon says. "As far as I know in the history of the prophetic movement, there has never been a meeting like this."

Bishop is talking about the Global Prophetic Summit, set for Nov. 16-18 in Dallas. It follows the annual meeting of the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders, or ACPE. I'm joining the council for the first time this year and eager to collaborate with prophets from around the world in this first-ever event.

Why Go Global Now?

Here's a little background: Since 1999, the ACPE has gathered some of the most respected prophetic voices from around the nation to pray and seek the Lord for a word for the next season.

In 2015, during the regular meeting of the ACPE, James Goll delivered a prophetic word that God was calling the group to take things to the next level.

In response to that word, the ACPE is combined influence to gather together seasoned and emerging prophetic voices from over 50 nations around the earth to come together to release the word of the Lord for the upcoming year. The event marks three days of prophetic impartation from prophets around the world—two from many nations.

I'm Expecting a Shift

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1170888221" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1170888221" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

I'm expecting a shift. The Lord shared with me a dream recently, which I have not been released to share, about some issues in the prophetic movement that need to be corrected. I believe these issues cannot be corrected without open dialogue.

In some cases, there is error in some camps—even strange fire. Loving correction could make the difference. In other cases, it's varied perspectives on how prophets should function in the New Testament that is causing a measure of strife. Conversation can lead to understanding where disagreement exists.

Yes, I'm expecting a shift. Never before in the history of the prophetic movement have so many prophets—you might call it an international company of prophets—gathered in the same place at the same time to seek the Lord, to pray and worship and fellowship together, and share what's on His heart for the nations of the earth.

Will We See True Unity?

Could this type of meeting forge new relationships that could advance the gospel in the nations? I believe so.

Could it help strengthen the prophetic movement in countries where visions are rare? Again, I believe so.

Could it demonstrate a unity that causes a breaker anointing and a river of accurate prophetic words that could impact people, cities and nations? Yes, again, I believe so.

I know one meeting is not the end all—but it is a start. I'm encouraged and honored to be a part of something that is the first—but hopefully not the last—unified move to advance authentic prophetic ministry around the globe. You can join us by registering here.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior leader of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, founder of the Ignite Network and founder of the Awakening Blaze prayer movement. She is author of over 25 books. Find her online at jenniferleclaire.org or email her at info@jenniferleclaire.org.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction