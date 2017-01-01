WATCH: How Todd White's Visit to Israel Stirred Up a Trail of Miraculous Healings

This summer was amazing! It all started with a visit to Jerusalem from Todd White. I was able to spend several days with him in Jerusalem. As an evangelist, I was provoked to jealousy by his love for the lost, boldness to minister to them and the presence of God for healing. The Lord had been speaking to me from John Chapter 2, where Yeshua turned water into wine. Just as in that story, I believe He has saved the best for last!

Last month, I shared this message at King of Kings in Jerusalem. You can do the miracles that Yeshua and His disciples did. If you need healing, stick around until the end, when we pray for the sick. One woman in severe back pain, emailed me after watching—to share that God healed her!

