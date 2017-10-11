Iran: Saudi Arabia Made a Mistake by Choosing Israel

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shake hands while posing for a picture during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 1, 2017. ( Reuters/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin )

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is making a "strategic mistake and miscalculation" by choosing ties with the US and Israel over ties with Iran, according to Iranian news outlets.

"You are well aware of the Islamic Republic of Iran's power and position, and powers bigger than you have not been able to do anything against the Iranian nation," Rouhani warned Saudi Arabia. The US and its allies mobilized all their possibilities and power, but they could do nothing."

The comments came amidst a recent escalation in tensions between Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Over the weekend, a ballistic missile was fired from Yemen at Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh. The missile traveled over 500 miles before being shot down over Saudi Arabian territory.

In an interview with CNN, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir said that Iran-backed Hezbollah was behind the attack, which he called "an act of war."

To read the rest of this story, click here.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction