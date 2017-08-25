Transactivism Is Hurting Your Children

( tolmacho/Pixabay/Public Domain )

What you're about to read will shock you, but first, let me do my best to be a voice of sanity in the midst of an increasingly confused world.

When it comes to children (or adults) who struggle with gender confusion, I have a simple principle: We do our best to help them find wholeness without imposing their struggles on everyone else.

This is both compassionate and reasonable, and it's how we handle other situations when an individual suffers from a handicap or disorder. We do our best to help them, but we don't turn the world upside down for them.

So, for example, if a student is confined to a wheelchair, we make sure the school has the appropriate bathroom facilities and, if there are several floors to the school building, we make sure there is an accessible elevator or lift. But we don't force all the other students to use wheelchair-specific bathrooms, nor do we stop them from using the stairs.

In the same way, if there is a blind student in the school, we do our best to include the child in all possible activities and we have Braille materials available. But we don't force the other students to play games with their eyes closed or learn to read Braille as well.

Unfortunately, when it comes to transgender activism, the world must be turned upside down to accommodate a struggling child (or adult). This makes even less sense, since in the case of someone struggling with gender confusion, we're not talking about a physically tangible, conclusively diagnosable condition. We're talking about a subjective condition, a personal perception, something that could be here today and gone (or, modified) tomorrow. How, then, can these struggles be imposed on everyone else?

Recently, in the UK, a couple reported that their 6-year-old son returned "totally drained" from school. As his dad explained, "When he got home from school one day, he said, 'Daddy, I'm confused. There's a boy in my class who says he's now a boy but then sometimes he's a girl.'"

One day the boy in question would dress as a boy, the next day as a girl, wearing a dress. This deeply confused the other boy, draining him emotionally.

How could the school impose the confused boy's struggles on everyone else?

The mother explained, "We talked to the head, we talked to the teacher concerned, and they basically said, 'We have no choice; we have to accept this; otherwise I could even lose my job.'"

This left the parents with no choice but to remove their son, who was not suffering from a disorder, from school.

Such is the social madness produced by transgender activism, and it is wholeheartedly embraced wholeheartedly by the local school district as well. As a spokesperson stated, "Our schools are inclusive, safe spaces where pupils learn to respect diversity of all kinds.

"We comply with the legal requirements of the Equality Act 2010 and believe that all should feel welcomed, valued and nurtured as part of a learning community."

Really? They want all students to "feel welcomed, valued and nurtured"? Obviously, this excludes all students who are not at home with LGBT activism on their campus. They are outside the realm of "diversity" and "inclusion."

You might say, "Well, that little boy shouldn't be so upset. His parents need to teach him to be more accepting."

Really? Are you sure?

Certainly, we should teach our kids to be kind to all. And we should absolutely oppose bullying for any reason.

But we should not teach our children to affirm mental or psychological disorders, and there is no verifiable scientific evidence that the boy in question is a girl. Why, then, should these parents teach their son to affirm that which is not true or real?

Let's not forget that the vast majority of children who identify as transgender no longer do so after puberty. And there are psychologists who believe that we do these children a disservice by affirming their transgender identity.

Consider this recent case, which is getting widespread attention.

As reported in the Daily Wire, "With guidance from medical professionals and his own mother, a 12-year-old Australian boy suffering from gender confusion began to transition into a 'female.' Just two years later, the young man told his mom he felt like his born sex again, and is now in the painful process of transitioning back, which includes surgery."

Some would argue that the doctors who helped this young boy "transition" to female were guilty of medical malpractice, if not outright child abuse, however well-intentioned they might have been.

Yet in today's upside-down world, the schools (and all students) would be expected to embrace this boy as a boy, then as a girl, then as a boy again—based entirely on how he felt and identified at any given moment. And woe be to the teacher or parent or student who protests. One dare not be branded a transphobe.

Lest you think I'm exaggerating, remember that just last month, "A first-grader at a California charter school was sent to the principal's office this week after she accidentally 'misgendered' a classmate in what's being called a 'pronoun mishap.'"

A first-grader!

We're talking about 6-year-olds again—precious little impressionable, innocent children—who are being punished for their failure to embrace transactivism. This must stop, and it must stop now, which means that parents, educators and legislators must act to protect these little ones, regardless of professional cost or consequence. Do we really have a choice?

And remember: Kids in nursery school and up are being indoctrinated with the standard LGBT talking points. Why should we surprised when they grow up so confused?

If enough people of conscience speak up and act up, change will come. And rather than simply affirm the struggles of these equally precious, gender-confused children, let's redouble our efforts to get to the root of their struggles, helping them find wholeness from the inside out.

And just how far will this radical LGBT activism go if we don't stand up to it? How about drag queens reading to our 2-year-olds in libraries? Should we applaud this too?

Or how about a scantily clad drag queen dancing in front of school children at a gay pride event in Canada? (I was sent a picture of this horrid, mind-boggling moment.) Perhaps we should celebrate this too?

To every parent, educator and legislator reading this article, I urge you to get involved and do the right thing. You owe it to your kids.

Dr. Michael Brown (www.askdrbrown.org) is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation. Connect with him on Facebook or Twitter.

