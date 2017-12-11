You Cannot Heal When Operating in This Spirit

Any judgment that comes from my mind means I have fallen for Satan's lie. ( Max Pixel/Public Domain )

"And [Jesus] was moved with compassion toward them, and He healed their sick" (Matt. 14:14b). I, moved with judgment, don't heal.

What can I learn from Jesus' teachings about judging which can help me move from my tendency to live in judgment toward myself and others to living like Jesus and expressing compassion? Let's explore Jesus' words on judging so we can learn to live as Jesus did, who was moved with compassion and healed.

4 Things Jesus Taught Concerning Judgment

Jesus came to save, not to judge: "For God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved ... The word I have spoken will judge him on the last day" (John 3:17; 12:48b). Judging hurts the judger: "Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you shall be forgiven" (Luke 6:37; see Matt 7:1). I overcome judgment by being a peacemaker: "When you go with your adversary to the magistrate, as you are on the way, diligently try to settle matters with him, lest he drag you to the judge, and the judge will hand you over to the officer, and the officer will throw you into prison" (Luke 12:58; see Matt. 5:25). True righteous judgment comes from the Father by the Spirit: "I have not spoken on My own authority, but the Father who sent Me gave Me a command, what I should say and what I should speak ... Therefore what I say, I say as the Father tells me" (John 12:49-50b; see John 5:30, 8:16).

True Righteous Judgment Is Not

According to outer appearance or things I can see: "Do not judge according to appearance, but practice righteous judgment" (John 7:24).

or things I can see: "Do not judge according to appearance, but practice righteous judgment" (John 7:24). From the flesh : "You judge according to the flesh. I judge no one: (John 8:15).

: "You judge according to the flesh. I judge no one: (John 8:15). Before hearing directly from the person: "Does our law judge a man before it hears him and knows what he is doing?" (John 7:51; see Ex. 23:1)

Summary

Since mankind was created to live out of communion with God (Gen. 3:9,10; John 5:19-20, 30), any judgment must flow from His Spirit within, as we are walking and living by the Spirit (Gal. 5:25). Any judgment that comes from my mind means I have fallen for Satan's lie that I can know apart from God's revelation (Gen. 3:5).

If I fall for Satan's accusative judgments against myself or others, and 1) believe them, 2) emotionally feel them (rejection/fear) and 3) confess them with my mouth, I draw these judgments to myself (Luke. 6:37; Matt. 7:1). I unleash demonic forces that promote destruction. I have birthed the kingdom of darkness out through the creative capacity of my spirit by:

Speaking: "Death and life are in the power of the tongue" (Prov. 18:21). Feeling: "For as he thinks in his heart, so is he" (Prov. 23:7a). "Heart" is "nephesh" which includes the meanings of "desire, emotion, passion." Believing: "'According to your faith, let it be done for you'" (Matt. 9:29b).

God has spoken directly into my heart the following: "Minimize judging," "Honor all people" and "Ask for and receive My compassion, so My mercy and grace may flow through you to others."

Mark Virkler, Ph.D., has authored more than 50 books in the areas of hearing God's voice and spiritual growth. He is the founder of Communion With God Ministries (cwgministries.org) and Christian Leadership University (cluonline.com), where the voice of God is at the center of every learning experience. Mark has taught on developing intimacy with God and spiritual healing for 30-plus years on six continents. The message has been translated into over 40 languages, and he has helped to establish more than 250 church-centered Bible schools around the world.

This article originally appeared at cwgministries.org.

