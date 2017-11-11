Prophetic Word: The Lord Is Erecting a Healing Zone Spreading From Hershey, Pennsylvania

As a sweet-smelling aroma ascended from Hershey, Pennsylvania, to the throne, trembling words from hell came screaming: "I smell chocolate, I smell milk and I smell honey. It smells like the promised land!" ( Pixabay/congerdesign )

Milton Hershey was a great man. Milton Hershey's wife, Catherine, couldn't have children, so they adopted four orphans. When Milton Hershey died, he left $60 million to orphanages.

Today, there are 10,000 acres of land near Hershey, Pennsylvania, with more than 185 homes that house 8-12 children each, and more homes are being built all the time. There are over 2000 students living there (orphans and underprivileged children). They have their own school (first grade through twelfth grade) and community. I once ministered at one of the homes, and two small children opened up the meeting by blowing shofars.

Catherine Hershey had a progressively deteriorating muscular disease that doctors were unable to diagnose. They said it would eventually take her life. This motivated Milton Hershey to have the best doctors available to Catherine, and later, funds to have a research hospital in Hershey. The Hershey Medical Center, which the Hershey Trust funds today, was started with $50 million.

Milton Hershey had a ticket to go on the Titanic, but at the last minute, his wife became ill, and he missed his trip. The Titanic went down, and his life was spared. God had his hand on this man, who was greatly inspired by his mother's Mennonite faith.

A Healing Zone Is Being Erected

I saw one of the greatest outpourings of healing being erected as a healing zone, invading and surrounding the community at large (I do mean large!) of Hershey, Pennsylvania. I heard a strong angel decreeing: "And there shall be 'drive thru' healings taking place in this city and surrounding its borders!"

A 'Womb of Healing' is Now Being Opened to Give Birth to 'Hershey Healings and Cures' for the Nations

I heard the enemy complaining and regretting the days that the womb of Milton Hershey's wife could not conceive. "Now we have a 'womb of healing' opening up in this place, where multitudes will conceive their healing for the nations!" I heard the stronghold spirit over Hershey crying out to hell, "It's Hershey; we've got a problem!"

I saw the angels of orphans and underprivileged children standing before the face of the Father, bringing their cries of "Abba, Father," and their tears for Daddy to come home to Hershey to be with them.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=774340691" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=774340691" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

I heard the Father dispatching something like a news alert back to these orphans and children, "I'll be there with bells on! I am coming to bless the day Milton Hershey blessed my orphaned, fatherless children. I am coming to bless the whole town, city and beyond its borders! Its fame will go throughout the earth to break the orphan spirit off of nations in this last day, as I am turning the hearts of the children to their fathers and the hearts of the fathers to their children!"

Cures Being Dropped into the Hershey Medical Center

I saw angels dropping cures of diseases into the Hershey Medical Center. Unknown sicknesses and diseases were being given names. And angels were dropping these names down, and cures were following behind them to be released to the world!

The Power of the Cries of the Fatherless

I heard the enemy proclaiming throughout all of hell: "We have been working overtime to stop those praying Christians and to bring division to those churches and families, but we have overlooked the power of the cries of the fatherless! Those cries were coming from outside of the church and ascending straight to the throne of their real Father! And He's coming to Hershey with full force!"

'A Little Child Shall Lead Them'

As a sweet-smelling aroma ascended from Hershey, Pennsylvania, to the throne, trembling words from hell came screaming: "I smell chocolate, I smell milk and I smell honey. It smells like the promised land!"

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years, where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser at large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. Humility and humor characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar, or ram's horn, is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com.

Charisma Readers save 50% OFF these select Bibles plus FREE SHIPPING plus a Special Bonus for a limited time! Show me the Bibles on sale!

Christmas is coming soon. Get a jump start with these great Spirit-filled bundles. Save up to 70% plus FREE Shipping! Life in the Spirit Gift Boxes, Special Book Bundles, and Christmas Gift Bundles.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction