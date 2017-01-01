Prophecy: Hurricanes Baptize Texas and Florida With Resurrection Life

"My river now runs through their cities and states. The windows of heaven have opened over them." ( Pixabay/Free-Photos )



This morning while witnessing a water baptism at our church, I saw another one take place. I sensed the Lord saying, "I have used the hurricanes to baptize the states of Texas and Florida and to cleanse their land. Their cries have come up before Me. They will rise from their waters with resurrection life."

"As power outages are worked on, many will discover the power of My light turning their houses into homes and their cities into sanctuaries of My presence. I have seen their precious alabaster boxes broken open by nature's rage, as a sweet-smelling fragrance is released throughout this nation. These two states will become pillars in My kingdom as many consider and wonder why they are still here. Many survivors will become revivers as My river now runs through their cities and states. The windows of heaven have opened over them."

"He sent from above, He took me; He drew me out of many waters" (Ps. 18:16).

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years, where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser at large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. Humility and humor characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar, or ram's horn, is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com.

