Is America Under a Curse?

( NOAA/REUTERS )

Hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, fires—we are now living in perilous days. Could it be that we have we opened the door and removed our nations protection? As so many of our friends are dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey—and now Hurricane Irma is heading toward Florida—we must pray like never before.

I truly believe that we must cry out and repent as a nation. Psalms 33:12:

Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance.

America has been blessed in miraculous ways since we helped the nation of Israel to be restored on May 14, 1948. Some will argue that Roe v. Wade in 1973 and even the radical overstep of the SCOTUS to make same-sex marriage legal (June 22, 2016, Obergefell v. Hodges) is proof that America is a lost nation. These rulings are in direct contempt of God's Word.

Nevertheless, I believe America will always be protected as long as her people do one thing: stand with Israel.

The last White House administration sided with the U.N. against the nation of Israel. I knew on that day they had opened the floodgates of destruction upon America.

This betrayal of the Holy Land was a major mistake. Our hope was that with the new administration, we, as a nation, would wake up to this terrible mistake. This week I was on a phone call with many Christian leaders for POTUS Shield.

One of the contributors on the call was a leader from Washington, D.C., who works for the security and promotion of Israel. He shared some startling statistics.

After the call, I began to research some of his information. He shared that much calamity has come to America when we have been on the wrong side of Israel in recent past. I found some of this info on Info Wars. The fact is that President Donald Trump has promised to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Our prayer is that he does just that.

Our prayer is that our POTUS will surround himself with godly and righteous leaders who understand we must bless and not try to divide Israel. Recently, we do know that President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been working behind the scenes to broker a peace deal. The question is whether this is in Israel's favor.

Our hope is that America is once again on the side of Israel. If not, we are in deeper trouble. It was Christians who helped elect the agenda of President Trump. His stand for the unborn and the nation of Israel were selling points for many. I believe he must do what he has promised.

The kingdom of God, the church and the righteous must arise and make their voices known like never before. Now I am sure there will be some who attack this post. They obviously do not understand we must remember the scripture from Genesis 12:3, in which God states:

I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=140648151" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=140648151" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

There are many ways to bless God's holy nation. We are instructed to pray for the peace of Jerusalem in Psalm 122:6.

Those that pray for Jerusalem will prosper. Educate your church by encouraging prayer for Israel, deliver teachings on Israel and create support groups. Display the Israel flag at your home, church or ministry as a sign of support and love. Do not support political legislation that divides Jerusalem or Israel. Division of God's land is forbidden in Joel 3:2.

Karen and I believe it is time for the remnant to rise and stand for truth like never before. Let us pray for Israel!

The Jewish people are a great and holy nation we should bless and be grateful for. Blessing Abraham and his descendants honors the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob—the very Lord whom Christians claim as their God and Father of Jesus Christ.

God told Abraham all nations would be blessed because of Israel. And all have been blessed with the opportunity for eternal life given by the King of the Jews, Jesus Christ.

It is written, "You worship what you do not know; we know what we worship, for salvation is of the Jews."

As we have seen in recent days, there is much discussion taking place behind the scenes once again of a Palestinian state being created, and for Israel to relinquish some of its land. This will never take place! God will not allow the land to be divided.

My heart was stirred when our president declared a National Day of Prayer on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Could it be we should also join The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem? It is held the first Sunday of every October. Our friends at Eagle Wings have information on it that can be found here.

Let us pray, repent and line up with God's Word. God is not done with our nation. God has used our nation to send missionaries to the world, help the hurting and welcome those with no homeland. As missionaries to this great nation, we believe that now, more than ever, we must contend for a Holy Spirit revival. We must rebuild the altar!



Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction