NFL Star Shares How God Broke Down His Walls, Gave Him Purpose

Jason Witten, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, is an NFL star and probably a future Hall of Famer. But he's not playing for the fans or the fame. He's playing for Jesus Christ. He shares his story with I Am Second in this video.

