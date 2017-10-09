What You Need to Know About This Year's Teshuvah Season

It's time to humble ourselves and return to the Lord. ( Max Pixel )

In this first of many messages in this series regarding the season of Teshuva. We will explain the meaning, the origin and why Teshuvah is important to know and understand. We will talk about the timeline of the 40 days or repentance and also discuss the 10 days of awe. For the entire message watch the video:

Ricky Scaparo is a former pastor and founder of the international ministry End Time Headlines. This ministry has exploded over the past few years, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers and subscribers via the website (endtimeheadlines.org) and social media streams. Ricky provides resources to equip believers and to inform the discerning of the signs and seasons in which we live. His mission is to inform his readers and viewers of prophetic events and how they are unfolding before our very eyes through news and headlines presented from a prophetic perspective in light of the holy Bible. This ministry is also an outreach ministry that presents the gospel to the lost through preaching and teaching of the Word of God.

This article originally appeared at endtimeheadlines.org.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction