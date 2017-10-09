Prophecy: Spiritual 'Chariot Wheels' Being Ordered for the Last-Days Method of Transportation

The Lord will transport many by spiritual "Chariots of Fire" into enemy territory where people are being held captive by the enemy and natural disasters. ( Pixabay/elukac )

"When they came up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord took Philip away. And the eunuch saw him no more, and he went his way rejoicing. But Philip was found at Azotus. And passing through, he preached the gospel in all the cities until he came to Caesarea" (Acts 8:39-40).

With the increase of international disasters beginning to take place around the world, there will be urgent missions where individuals will need to get to countries swiftly. These missions will not be dependent upon the future unstable conditions of the airline transportation systems. God is always one step ahead when it comes to spreading the gospel and going into all the world.

In the Spirit, I heard an order of "chariot wheels" being called into the throneroom for the last-day method of transportation for emergency mission work around the world. Time will be a critical factor in getting God's people from one place to the next to minister in times of disaster. God will use angels to intervene in many cases, but to actually lift up the full standard against the flood of the enemy along with national catastrophes, He will be sending His people "first class," speedily.

I have heard testimonies where some believers have been praying for a nation, and all of a sudden, in the Spirit, they were caught away and found themselves in that nation ministering to people. Some through dreams or visions, and some as though their own body was there! I truly believe we are living in an hour that we need to take the limits off of God and say, "Here am I, Lord; send me anywhere, any way You want to!"

Spiritual 'Chariots of Fire'

It's interesting that the army tanks in Israel are called "chariots of fire." While in Israel, I saw a demonstration of these tanks on the move. These tanks are able to shoot forth fire out of the end of their cannons into their enemies. Also, they can shoot forth smoke to hide themselves from the enemy, when needed. These tanks are believed to be the most powerful artillery in the world.

The Lord will transport many by spiritual "chariots of fire" into enemy territory where people are being held captive by the enemy and natural disasters. These chariots will be equipped with the fire of God and the smoke of His glory cloud. They will be used to rescue many from death as their ministers, as flames of fire and preach to thousands with the fire of God on their lips as they are hidden from the enemy and disaster by the smoke of His glory!

'Angelic Air and Ground Traffic Controllers'

As the earth seems to be going more and more out of control and increases its groaning through earthquakes and bizarre weather patterns, angels will be given charge over God's people in their going out and coming in, as they are being escorted on secret missions. When everything appears to be out of control, God will still be sitting upon the circle of the earth in total control of spreading the gospel. Angels will help control air and ground traffic transportation for the missions of God's people.

As many travel and minister in these spiritual "chariots of fire," the borders of their mantles will, at times, touch down upon whole nations and regions to redeem and bring forth life out of chaos!

"Swing low, sweet chariot..." Are you ready for an upgrade in your traveling?

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years, where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser at large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. Humility and humor characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar, or ram's horn, is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com.

