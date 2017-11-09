Chuck Pierce's 19-Year-Old Warning Still Rings True Today

But the dark sun is also a reminder of the darkness of the day of the Lord (Amos 5:20) and judgment for sinners. ( Pexels/Life Of Pix )

Beginning with the great American eclipse on the first day of the Jewish repentance season of Teshuvah, we began praying through the 40 days of Teshuvah.

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 31, we prayed for personal repentance in keeping with the literal meaning of Teshuvah: to return to the presence of God. For the next 10 days, Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, we are praying for church unity, as shown in the sign of the eclipse as the moon, representing the believers (Ps. 89:37) is united in the sun, representing Christ (Ps. 19:4) as a picture of John 17:20-23.

But the dark sun is also a reminder of the darkness of the day of the Lord (Amos 5:20) and judgment for sinners. In the heart of the Aug. 21 eclipse, at Kansas City, clouds and rain covered the eclipse, bringing only darkness and flooding, and foreshadowing the flooding which was soon to come with Hurricane Harvey. We are in a season of prayer and also in a season of judgment, as God is interrupting our daily routine so we can consider our ways. For those who ignore the Teshuvah journey of repentance, God sends judgment to bring repentance (Isa. 26:9).

Nineteen years ago, Prophet Chuck Pierce warned the church to repent during Teshuvah of 1998 or face daunting challenges from lawlessness and the rise of Islamists within three years. During Teshuvah of 1998, President Bill Clinton was exposed as a liar and abuser of power, but his lawlessness was loosed upon the land as politicians in his party refused to hold him accountable. Exactly three years after the special prosecutor made the announcement about Clinton, the Islamists rose to kill almost 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001.

Beginning with Sept.11 and continuing through Sept. 19, we will pray for the restraint of evil and the healing of our land.

Sept.11: We repent for the nation (Isa. 9:8–10; Scriptures about defiance against God, spoken rebelliously by United States leaders as they refused to repent after the 9/11 attack)

Sept.12: Blessings and curses (Deut. 28)

Sept. 13: Healing the land (2 Chron. 7:14)

Sept. 14: Humility (Matt. 23:12)

Sept. 15: Bringing heaven to earth (Matt. 6:10)

Sept. 16: Praying in confidence (1 John 5:14-15)

Sept. 17: Protection in God's presence (Ps. 27)

Sept. 18: Bless and curse not (1 Pet. 3:9)

Sept. 19: Friends of God (John 15:14)

We are praying that the church will heed the warning of the darkness and flooding in Kansas City during the eclipse. We ask you to consider joining us in Kansas City on Oct. 24-26, 2017, as we bring the church together to push back the darkness. See Kairos2017.com for more information.

"Only a united church can heal a divided nation" —Lou Engle

Ron Allen is a Christian businessman, CPA and author who serves in local, national and international ministries, spreading a message of reconciliation to God, to men and between believers. He is founder of the International Star Bible Society, telling how the heavens declare the glory of God; the Emancipation Network, which helps people escape from financial bondage; and co-founder with his wife, Pat, of Corporate Prayer Resources, dedicated to helping intercessors.

