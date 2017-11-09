3 Major Prayer Points to See America Awakened This National Day of Prayer

As America remembers this day, we need to see it become a day where millions of Americans join for a few moments in various locations to cry out to God for our nation. ( Unsplash/Samuel Schneider )

Cry Out America is a prayer initiative that began after terrorists attacked our nation on Sept. 11, 2001. These planned attacks resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths, 400 of which were police officers and firefighters. Since that day, America and the world have never been the same.

Cry Out America reminds us of these attacks on our nation and of our desperate need for God each day. As America remembers this day, we need to see it become a day where millions of Americans join for a few moments in various locations to cry out to God for our nation.

We already know of a few thousand gatherings that will be taking place. If you are having a gathering with other Americans to talk to God about our nation on Sept. 11, please contact us at http://www.cryoutamerica.us/fi nd_event.

Cry Out America was initiated by the Awakening America Alliance in 2008, but in order to strengthen the call nationwide, it was recently entrusted to the National Day of Prayer Task Force. Therefore, even in this late hour, I want to call upon all of us to focus on these matters as we Cry Out America.

Our Three Major Prayer Points for Cry Out America on Monday, Sept. 11

I want to call out to each prayer gathering to join in agreement. These three major needs in our nation coincide with our continual needs since 9/11. Feel free to download and share this image on social media to spread the word.

Cry out in unified public prayer on Monday, Sept. 11, for the following points:

1. Unity in America that will lead to a Christ-awakening in America

2. Security inside our nation and for all Americans across the world

3. Protection for all first responders and military personnel

Whether in your personal life or prayer gatherings you participate in on this day, please agree in prayer with thousands of others who are praying for our nation.

Participate in or Create a Prayer Experience by Joining Us in Cry Out America

Please find out if there is a scheduled Cry Out America experience in your region. Volunteer at the meeting or even create a prayer experience for your friends or family by going here: http://www.cryoutamerica.us/vo lunteer-nb-vers

These gatherings can happen anywhere at any time on Sept. 11 and can be small or large. America usually remembers 9/11 in a major way. Joining prayer with this day, and our three major points will be received even by the general public. They know our nation is in need and will join us in praying for America.

On Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., I will be joining a Cry Out America rally in Daley Plaza in Chicago, Illinois. If you live in the greater Chicago area, join me in this experience as I support, speak, and assist the coordinator, Pastor Arthur Guice. If you are not in Chicago, you can watch live at 12:00 p.m. CST at: http://www.nationaldayofprayer .org

Spread the word, tell your friends and let's gather America for this Cry Out America rally from the city of Chicago. And wherever you are, join with local believers to pray for America.

Now is the time to lead and pray.



Dr. Ronnie Floyd is the senior pastor of Cross Church, immediate past president of the Southern Baptist Convention, founder of the Cross Church School of Ministry and host of the Ronnie Floyd on Life and Leadership Today podcast.

