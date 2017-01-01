Positional Leaders Would Rather Fight Than Switch

( Getty Images/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Peshkova )

The love leads message is not for everyone.

I was warned by a good friend that my message would be rejected by some because certain leaders would not want to be held accountable to lead with love. Some leaders just don't want to be called out for their actions. "This is how I lead. Take it or leave it."

Some leaders can't shake the notion that loving a team is somehow weak. Jesus taught that meekness is not weakness. In fact, only the strongest of leaders could chair a meeting with his team and claim, "I haven't been very loving recently. Please help me to grow in love with our work and each one of you."

Perhaps some leaders don't love their work, so they cannot love the people on their teams. It's amazing how joy-filled leaders seem to overflow in love for the work. In the toughest seasons and hardest days, love must prevail.

It's hard to understand how Jesus endured the cross. Yet, we know He went forward with joy.

He loved His work and His people. What a model of leadership.

Jesus was rejected by men. His message was rejected. His disciples were rejected.

Some folks just can't handle the truth of love.

"Let us look to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God" (Heb. 12:2).

