Do Your Words Give Life?

Spirit-led leaders' words give life to the hearers. ( Getty Images/iStock/Getty Images Plus/amenic181 )

A leader may claim to lead with the mind of Christ, but a carnally minded leader isn't difficult to discern.

Carnal leaders will get angry over relatively minor issues. Their opinions are the only opinions that matter. They do not seek to understand others' views.

This leader is driven by internal fears and therefore needs to control everything and everyone.

There are many descriptions of carnally minded leaders that fill volumes of books. The overarching truth about these leaders is that they are usually quite aware of their behavior and have no desire to change. They believe their ways are the right ways.

Sadly, many also believe they are spiritual leaders.

A Spirit-led leader is different from a carnal leader in almost every way.

Consider these seven indicators of a Spirit-led leader:

Displays a continual flow of gratitude. Believes the best in people and knows there is a reasonable explanation for unusual behavior in others. A Spirit-led leader regularly displays the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. Demonstrates a teachable spirit. Walks by faith. He knows with an inner peace that God is in control of every situation. Considers the opinions of others but tests and considers the leading of the Holy Spirit above the opinions of man. He gives glory to God in his speech and is quick to invoke the name of Jesus in any environment.

People want to be around Spirit-led leaders because of what they have to say. A godly leader inspires people to come up higher.

Their words give life to the hearers.

Dr. Steve Greene is the publisher and executive vice president—Media Group, Charisma Media. Sign up here for Dr. Greene's leadership e-newsletter.

