Stand Strong Against the Pull of Greener Pastures

Wherever you are, be there.

It seems like my smartphone wants me to be somewhere I'm not. Messages to look at here or there are endless.

Advertising messages offer us the opportunity to go anywhere except where we are. Interruptive messages compete for our attention.

The powerful magnet draws us with a not-so-subtle appeal:

"Wouldn't you rather be here than there?"

My thought for leaders is that we must be wise about the current moment. When I am meeting with someone, I want to be there. I want to send a signal that "there is nowhere else I'd rather be."

However, I'm sure I send a weaker signal. "I really need to be somewhere else right now."

I think of time with my grandkids. I cherish every minute. I want more. I hope I am "present" in their presence.

I don't think this is an easy feat for leaders. Our days are filled with powerful magnets that pull us away from being there.

Jesus saw people in their needs. He had compassion. He ministered.

Be there. Listen longer. Ask one more question.

"When the Lord saw her, He had compassion on her and said to her, 'Do not weep'" (Luke 7:13).

